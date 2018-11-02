Renault Duster 85PS Diesel Production Temporarily Halted

Renault is no longer accepting bookings for the 85PS diesel variants of the Duster as the carmaker has temporarily stopped manufacturing the said model. The carmaker cites disruption in supply chain as the main reason for halting production. The Duster 85PS diesel model is still listed on Renault’s official site along with prices.

An official from the company has reportedly confirmed the same, “We have stopped the production of the model as of now due to disruptions in the supply chain. We have a backlog of orders and there is no weakening in the demand. However, we have seen an increase in demand for Duster AMT and also for the petrol portfolio, which cumulatively contributes 70% of the overall Duster sales, coupled also by the recent launch of the all-new RXS petrol variant. Therefore, we are prioritising the production of these models. We can assure you we will commence with the production of Duster 85PS as soon as we receive the parts, which are in shortage.”

With the 85PS diesel version no longer being produced, the Renault Duster is currently available with a choice of two engines. The first is a 1.5-litre petrol unit (106PS/142Nm) which can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The other is a 1.5-litre diesel unit that is tuned to produce a maximum of 110PS of power and 245Nm of peak torque and offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. The 110PS diesel model also gets an AWD variant with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

If you’re in the market looking for a diesel-powered Renault Duster, the most affordable variant currently is the 110PS RXZ MT, which costs Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Duster 85PS diesel is available in three variants, the most affordable variant - the RXE MT - being priced at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In terms of features, the RXZ is the most loaded variant and the 110PS Duster is available in this variant only. The more-powerful diesel Duster can be had in 2WD manual, 2WD AMT and AWD manual drivetrain options.

Renault recently reduced the prices of the Duster and and it now falls in the Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) range. The compact SUV takes on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti S-Cross and the upcoming Nissan Kicks.

Source: cardekho.com

