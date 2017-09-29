Renault Captur: Five Things We Like

We’ve had a chance to spend some time with Renault’s all-new offering for the Indian market, the Captur, and it surely has a lot going for itself. You can read our first drive review here. Pronounced capture, the name gives a hint to what the carmaker wants the SUV to do. It wants to capture the space which is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and will gain more attention with the refreshed Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Advertisement opens in new window

Building on the success of the Duster and the Kwid, Renault has surely learnt the design mantra needed to floor us. The French carmaker seems to have got it spot on with the Captur as well. While the head-turning looks are bound to make you weak in the knee, the SUV has a lot more in its kitty that impresses. Here are the five things that we like on the Renault Captur.

Seats: The two-tone seats are draped in faux-leather with diamond-quilting to add a dash of class into the mix. They not only look great with the black-and-white treatment, but also offers great support and comfort. Both the front seats and the rear bench will keep you in absolute comfort on long journeys or road trips.

Advertisement opens in new window

Ride Quality: Many of the bits and pieces hiding behind the gorgeous exterior of the Captur have been borrowed from the Duster. This has enabled the Captur to carry forward the ride quality which is as sumptuous as the SUV it is based on. It just irons out bumps for you without making a fuss. Even with an unladen ground clearance of 210mm, the Captur’s composed characteristics almost nullifies the expected body roll from a tall-boy design in a fast corner.

Standard Equipment: Renault is planning on launching just two variants of the Captur in India. While it is a different approach to what other carmakers are doing in the segment, Renault seems to have understood the pulse of potential customers. The standard equipment list includes dual airbags, ABS, EDB, brake assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, automatic climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels, and first-in-class LED headlamps.

Advertisement opens in new window

Customisation Options: You can make your Captur stand out from the rest of the crowd with the customisation options that Renault will offer. There are two standard kits - Urban Connect and Diamond Deck - both of which include a funky roof wrap. Apart from these you can get a chrome accessory pack which, needless to say, will make the car more shiny. If none of those float your boat, Renault will also offer a la-carte options in the form of seat covers, mirror covers, etc.

Features: The standard equipment list is impressive. But so is the rest of the feature list which will be offered with the Captur. Everything from a push button start, sweeping LED turn indicators (like the ones found on expensive Audi cars), a touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned music system, LED fog lamps with cornering functionality and hill start assist will keep you satisfied.

Source: cardekho.com