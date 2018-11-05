‘Remove Chief Electoral Officer’: CM Of Poll-Bound Mizoram Writes To PM Modi

Chief Minister of poll-bound Mizora, Lal Thanhawla, on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the immediate removal of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S B Shashank.



Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 28.

The people of Mizoram have lost faith in Shashank, who, according to a section of media, had complained to the Election Commission (EC) that principal secretary (home) Lalnunmawia Chuaungo was interfering in the poll process, the chief minister wrote.

"As people have lost faith in him, the only solution for smooth conduct of Assembly elections 2018 now would be removal of CEO S B Sashank from office forthwith," the chief minister wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

(PTI)