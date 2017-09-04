Relief For 32,000 Homebuyers as Supreme Court Stays Insolvency Proceedings Against Jaypee Infratech

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the insolvency proceedings initiated against real estate firm Jaypee Infratech at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad.

The court issued notice to the company and others on a plea by homebuyers who haven't received possession of flats.

Around 32,000 homebuyers of as many as 27 Jaypee projects in Noida and Greater Noida were left in lurch after the NCLT on August 9 admitted a plea of the IDBI Bank for initiating insolvency proceedings against the debt-ridden company for defaulting on Rs 526-crore loan. It appointed Anuj Jain the interim resolution professional to carry out the proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Why protest?

The panic over the situation emanates from the fact that under the Insolvency Code, once the resolution and liquidation process is completed, a portion of the proceeds goes towards recovering liquidation costs. It is followed by the payments to workers, employees and the banks and financial institutions involved in the projects, after which government dues are settled. It is only then the homebuyers are taken into consideration.

A section of the homebuyers have now written to their banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and the State Bank of India, requesting for a moratorium on their EMIs. At least 1000 buyers have decided to stop paying EMIs and 200 have already intimated their banks.