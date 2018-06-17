Reham Khan Slams Pervez Musharraf Over His Remarks On Her Book

Social activist and journalist Reham Khan has criticised Pakistan's former President General Pervez Musharraf for his remarks on her upcoming book.

In his official tweet, Musharraf had accused Reham Khan of working on the agenda of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to allegedly defame the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Reham's ex-husband Imran Khan.

Musharraf retweeted official Twitter account of All Pakistan Muslim league, "Reham khan is being used by PMLN I have read some content in Whatsapp messages she should be quite ashamed of herself you don't write such things and specially a lady..." APML (Official) (@APMLOfficial_)

Reham khan is being used by PMLN i have read some content in whatsapp messages she should be quite ashamed of herself you don't write such things and specially a lady doesn't write such things.@P_Musharraf interview @khaleejtimes #Pakistan #Musharraf pic.twitter.com/jFcmsIOI65 — APML (Official) (@APMLOfficial_) June 14, 2018

Reacting to Musharraf's tweet, Reham told ANI, "General Pervez Musharraf has tweeted that a lady should not speak such things. It means, men can do anything, but lady should keep quiet after seeing a lot. The question that arises is why? Why shouldn't I or any other woman speak? Who will decide as what women should speak and write and what should she should get exposed to. This is wrong".

She added, "If God has given me a voice, he has given it to you also. Our blood is also the same. In today's warfare, if someone is triggering a drone button, the finger could of a woman or a man. The times have changed for old warfare. They are in pain as I have broken the rules and one should speak out against wrong doing."

An overseas Pakistani, Reham Khan married ex-cricketer and politician Imran Khan in January 2015. The marriage ended on October 30, 2015 in a divorce.

Her upcoming book is believed to have revealed her relationship with Imran Khan and his political life.

Pakistan will have general elections next month, and there are allegations that Reham's book is politically motivated and supported by the PML (N).

Reham Khan denies this, saying, "I have no relations with the PML (N) and I have never interacted and met Nawaz Sharif. To be honest, Nawaz Sharif is so strong now as never before. That's not because of my book, which has not been released as yet. In the past one year, his position has changed. Earlier, he was the Prime Minister, now people across parties are appreciating him. I am not on their agenda."

"If I have written a book and Nawaz Sharif has told me to do so, why was he not the one responsible for my marriage (with Imran Khan) or my divorce. This is ridiculous. People should understand it is a mistake, Now, saying that I am on the agenda of PML (N), then, this is politics. Why do you have skeletons in the closet?", said Reham Khan, who is very optimistic about her book.

(ANI)