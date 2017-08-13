The Website
13 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:21 pm National

Regional Medical Centre Worth Rs 85 Crore To Be Set Up In Gorakhpur, Announces Health Minister J P Nadda

Outlook Web Bureau
FILE PHOTO/PTI
2017-08-13T17:22:51+0530

The Union government has approved the setting up of a regional medical centre at a cost of Rs 85 crore in Gorakhpur for in-depth research into children's diseases, Health Minister J P Nadda said today.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the deaths of at least 30 children in 48 hours in a government hospital here.

Nadda, who was addressing a press conference along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that before coming to Gorakhpur he had given his nod to the proposal for a regional medical research centre.

During the last parliamentary session, I had assured Adityanath ji that a full-fledged Institute will soon be set up, he said.

"Before coming here, I have approved the establishment of a regional medical research centre in Gorakhpur, at a cost of Rs 85 crore. This institute will conduct research into the infections of children and their possible reasons," Nadda said.

Earlier at the conference, Adityanath made a made a strong pitch for establishing a full-fledged virus research centre in Gorakhpur.

"The geography of east UP is such that we cannot win the war against vector-borne diseases until we have a full-fledged viral research centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given AIIMS, we have started it. But, there should be a full-fledged viral research centre in Gorakhpur," Adityanath had said.

Nadda said that Adityanath used to raise the issue of Japanese Encephalitis during every session of the Parliament.

This was the first time that the issue was not raised as Adityanath was not there, the Union minister said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern over the deaths, and was constantly monitoring the situation.

"The Government of India is extending all possible support to the state government. The Centre has taken initiatives for UP as well as for Gorakhpur, whether it is the establishment of an AIIMS or an ICMR centre," he said.

or just type initial letters