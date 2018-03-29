In a rare move, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed monetary penalty worth Rs. 58.9 crore on ICICI Bank, the country's biggest private bank, for failing to abide by rules on the sale of bonds in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category.
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed through an order dated March 26, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs. 589 million on ICICI Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard," RBI mentioned in a release.
It added that the penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions/guidelines issued by RBI. "
This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the release added, ANI reported.
RBI Imposes Rs 58.9 Crore Worth Monetary Penalty On ICICI Bank
In a rare move, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed monetary penalty worth Rs. 58.9 crore on ICICI Bank, the country's biggest private bank, for failing to abide by rules on the sale of bonds in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ISRO's GSLV Rocket Carrying Communication Satellite Lifts Off
- It Was A Failure Of My Leadership: Steve Smith
- Prime Accused Delhi Coaching Centre Head Detained
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- CBSE Exam Paper Leak Issue 'Very Important' For PM Modi: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar
- Karnataka Poll Date Leak: EC Probe Team Will Knock On The Door Of Congress’s Srivasta But Not BJP’s Amit Malviya
- More Than Hundred In 2017 Alone, Nearly 300 People Were Killed In Communal Clashes In Three Years In India: Govt
- China To Resume Sharing Hydrological Data With India On Brahmaputra
- Ace Composer Ilayaraja Says Jesus Didn’t Experience Resurrection But Ramana Maharshi Did, Angers Christians
- Karnataka Poll Date Leak: EC Probe Team Will Knock On The Door Of Congress’s Srivasta But Not BJP’s Amit Malviya
- CBSE Exam Paper Leak Issue 'Very Important' For PM Modi: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar
- Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Names Congress As Client In Testimony In UK Parliament
Post a Comment