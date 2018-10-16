﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  RBI Approves Sandeep Bakhshi's Appointment As ICICI Bank MD, CEO

RBI Approves Sandeep Bakhshi's Appointment As ICICI Bank MD, CEO

After resignation of Chanda Kochhar, who was facing inquiry, earlier this month, the bank's board had elevated Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bakhshi as the new managing director and CEO for five years.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
RBI Approves Sandeep Bakhshi's Appointment As ICICI Bank MD, CEO
Representational Picture
AP File Photo
RBI Approves Sandeep Bakhshi's Appointment As ICICI Bank MD, CEO
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T11:59:45+0530

Reserve bank of India has approved the appointment of private sector lender ICICI Bank's new Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi.

After resignation of Chanda Kochhar, who was facing inquiry, earlier this month, the bank's board had elevated Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bakhshi as the new managing director and CEO for five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

"We wish to inform you that RBI vide its letter no DBR Appt. No. 3065 /08.88.001/2018-19 dated October 15, 2018 has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 15, 2018," ICICI Bank said in a BSE filing.

The private sector lender said Bakhshi had joined the group in 1986.

He was appointed as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on August 1, 2010 where under his leadership the company redesigned various products, re-engineered the distribution architecture and made significant improvement in productivity. He successfully led the listing of the company.

Facing enquiry over the charges of nepotism and conflict of interest, ICICI Bank's former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar had quit the bank on October 4, six months before her current tenure was to end.

Kochhar, 57, also resigned from all subsidiaries of the bank, including ICICI Securities where she had sought reappointment as the chairperson.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi RBI ICICI Bank Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Youth Olympics 2018: Panwar Opens India's Athletics Medal Account With Silver In 5000m Race Walk
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters