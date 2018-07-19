RBI To Issue New Rs. 100 Bank Notes

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it will shortly issue new Rs. 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series with motif of “Rani Ki Vav’ on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage.

The central bank has also displayed samples of the new note on its website.

A press release from the RBI said the base colour of the note is Lavender.

“The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm × 142 mm.”

It will bear signature of RBI governor, Dr. Urjit R. Patel.

“All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100/- issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender,” the RBI said, adding, “As is normal, when a new design of banknote is introduced, printing and supply of these notes for distribution to public through the banking channel will gradually increase.”