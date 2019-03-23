Shatrughan Sinha Denied BJP Ticket, Ravi Shankar Prasad To Contest LS Polls From Patna Sahib

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be contesting from Patna Sahib in the Lok Sabha polls, a constituency held by BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.

Sinha, who has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past, did not figure in the third list of BJP candidates.

According to media reports, Sinha is likely to join the Congress and seek re-election on a ticket of the grand old party.

He has often taken a stance at variance with the official party line, including on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, and shared the stage with opposition leaders at an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata in January, where he was projected as the "star speaker".

Notwithstanding his differences with the BJP, Shatrughan Sinha had said that he will not change his constituency in the coming Lok Sabha election "whatever the situation", making clear he would contest again from Patna Sahib seat irrespective of the party decision, according to a report by PTI.

NDA announced candidates for 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on Saturday.