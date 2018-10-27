Rapper Kaalan Walker Held For Raping Aspiring Models

Actor and Rapper Kaalan Walker has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

The actor, 23, allegedly began contacting aspiring models through the internet in 2016 and promised them opportunities for professional work, reported People magazine.

Walker, who recently starred alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the 2017 drama, was first arrested in Van Nuys last month after police connected him to the chain of sexual assaults, according to a news release from Los Angeles Police Department.

Walker's charges include five counts of forcible rape, three counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, and one count of forcible oral copulation, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Walker is also being held on a USD 1,080,000 bail, and his next court date is scheduled for November 14.

Los Angeles Police are currently investigating the case and whether there are any other alleged victims.

PTI