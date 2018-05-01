The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:20 pm National

Rape In Ghaziabad Madrassa: Test Report Says Accused Not A Juvenile

The report was submitted to juvenile justice board on Tuesday and the matter has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, said a senior police officer.
Outlook Web Bureau
Rape In Ghaziabad Madrassa: Test Report Says Accused Not A Juvenile
Representative Image-PTI
Rape In Ghaziabad Madrassa: Test Report Says Accused Not A Juvenile
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The bone ossification test report of an accused held in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrassa in Ghaziabad has indicated that he is a major, the police said on Tuesday.

The report was submitted to juvenile justice board on Tuesday and the matter has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, said a senior police officer.

A bone ossification test was carried on the accused since his family had failed to submit documents that could help the police to ascertain if he was below 18 years of age, he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The test report indicates that he is a major," the officer said.

Earlier this week, the police had also arrested Ghulam Shahid, the madrassa cleric, for allegedly being aware of the presence of the girl on the premises.

The police were informed on April 21 by the girl's father that she had gone missing from Ghazipur in east Delhi after she went to the market.

Subsequently, the girl was rescued from the madrassa on April 22 by a Delhi Police team and the "juvenile" apprehended, the police said.

The victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate on April 23. She had said the accused had taken her to the madrassa to meet his friends.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh Child Rape Child Sex Abuse National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Taj Mahal Becoming 'Brown And Green', Says SC, Asks Centre To Assess Damage
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters