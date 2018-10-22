Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Announce Their Wedding Date

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally announced their wedding date. Deepika took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the much-awaited news of her wedding with Ranveer Singh. The big fat wedding is scheduled on November 14 and 15.

“With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," read an excerpt from the statement posted by the couple on social media.

