Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera created a world record during their Ranji Trophy against Elite Group B match against Hyderabad at Indore on Saturday.

The 21-year-old hit an unbeaten 267 to break the previous world record, former Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumdar's 260 against Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.

Mazumdar took to Twitter to congratulate the young batsman.

Here's the list of five previous highest scores on the First-Class debut:

260 - Amol Muzumdar (Bombay vs Haryana ) in 1993/94

256 - Baheer Shah (Speen Ghar vs Amo) in 2017/18

240 - Eric Marx (Transvaal vs Griqualand) in 1920/21

232 not out - Sam Loxton (Victoria v Queensland) in 1946/47

230 - G Vishwanath (Mysore vs Andhra) in 1967/68

Courtesy Rohera's 345-ball knock, which comprised 21 fours and five sixes, Madhya Pradesh declared their first innings at a mammoth 562/4 in response to Hyderabad's first innings score of 124.

Madhya Pradesh bowlers then gave Rohera a winning gift by bundling out Hyderabad for 185 in their second essay for an emphatic inning and 253 run victory.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman also had another reason to celebrate as he became the highest individual scorer for Madhya Pradesh surpassing J P Yadav's 265.

(With PTI inputs)