26 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:13 pm National

Ramdev's Patanjali Eyes Diaper, Sanitary Napkin Market

Outlook Web Bureau
After making headway into several markets, Patanjali Ayurveda is now eyeing the diaper and sanitary napkin industry, to take on the international companies.

According to Patanjali spokesperson SK Gupta Tijarawala, Patanjali will launch both kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins in the Rs 16,000-crore market in the first quarter of the next financial year.

Since its establishment in 2006 as a herbal product enterprise for medicines and personal care and food products, Patanjali has expanded its range of products and included instant noodles, cosmetics, baby products, Himalayan water, etc.

One of the fastest growing companies, Patanjali climbed from 45th place last year to 19th this year, in the Forbes magazine's Annual India Rich List.

(ANI)

