Ramdev Launches Own Security Firm Parakram Suraksha

Patanjali Ayurved founder and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday launched his own security firm Parakram Suraksha Pvt Ltd.

Ramdev made the announcement of the firm earlier this week. According to reports, the venture will focus to build young aspirants under the guidance of experienced security officials and will also provide security to the people in need.

Acharya Balakrishna, the CEO of Patanjali, said, "Security is a very important issue either for a man or a woman. Our aim is to prepare individuals for self and country's security and for this we have formed Parakram. This will help develop military instinct in each and every citizen of the country so as to awaken the spirit and determination for individual and national security."

In 2016, Ramdev was provided with full-time CISF cover for his yoga ashram and food park in Haridwar. He himself is also guarded by CRPF commandos.

However, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the cost of employing CISF commandos was being paid by Baba Ramdev and paramilitary protection was given on the basis of a threat perception.

An official said: "Right now it will provide security to different institutions of Patanjali but we are hoping to expand soon".

"We have begun the training of youngsters and women. Many retired officials have shown interest in joining the firm," he said.

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)