'Ramazan Ceasefire' A Success So Far, Says Jammu And Kashmir Police

The Director-General of Police, S.P Vaid on Tuesday said due to “Ramzan ceasefire” the situation in South Kashmir has eased and it is serving as Confidence Building Measure “for families who want their boys to return home.”

“The Ramzan ceasefire has been successful so far. The initiative of Hon'ble PM has helped in a general improvement in law & order. The situation especially in south Kashmir has eased & is serving as confidence Building Measure for families who want their boys to return back home,” the police chief tweeted.

Incidentally, the DG’s statement came a day after four girls were wounded after the Army fired at the gathering of villagers, who objected to the army setting up a stall for Iftaar (the meal to break the fast after sunset) in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday. The army had set up an Iftaar refreshment stall outside a mosque in DK Pora, Imam Sahab area of Shopian.

However, local residents objected to the stall set up by the army without informing them triggering a heated exchange between the Army and the locals, which culminated into protests. Locals say the Army opened fire on protesters wounding the four girls. A police spokesman said during the Iftaar, a mob of miscreants attacked the army patrol with stones and other items. The police said the army party withdrew from the scene by firing aerial warning shots. “Later, four injuries were reported to different hospitals, probably firearm injuries”, the spokesman said.

Noted human rights activist, Khurram Parvez, says the incident proves that the “government of India is not interested in the cessation of the hostilities.” “The firing on people is a hostile act but forcing people to party with them in the context where recently many have been killed by the same army is also a hostile action”, he said

Ahead of Ramzan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an announcement that the government forces in Jammu and Kashmir will temporarily halt operations to ensure the Muslim month of fasting passes off peacefully.

The state government was repeatedly calling for the ceasefire in Ramzan. On April 9 after the All Parties Meeting, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti appealed the Centre for a unilateral ceasefire to ensure peace during Ramzan and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

However, the State BJP opposed the plea and the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also rejected it. Then came surprise announcement from the Home Minister asking security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan to help Muslims observe the holy month in a "peaceful environment.” The ministry, however, said security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked" or if it is "essential to protect the lives of innocent people."