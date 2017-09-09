The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:27 pm National News Analysis

Ram Rahim Will Get Killed If Left Alone, Says Rohtak Jail Inmate

Outlook Web Bureau
Ram Rahim Will Get Killed If Left Alone, Says Rohtak Jail Inmate
File Photo: ANI Photos
Ram Rahim Will Get Killed If Left Alone, Says Rohtak Jail Inmate
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A jail inmate of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday said that infuriated prisoner would kill the cult guru if he is left alone.

Somu Pandit, who was in the same jail as Singh said the prisoners are extremely angry with the convicted godman.

"Ram Rahim Singh would be killed by inmates if left alone without security, such anger is against him." Pandit told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

Pandit is out on bail.

According to reports, Singh even cried in jail when lodged after being sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.

Reportedly, the man who shared the cell with the Dera chief told, Ram Rahim started crying aloud when locked up in the jail, saying "Main kitta ki hai, mera ki kasoor hai (What have I done, what is my fault)".

He also said no VIP treatment was given to Ram Rahim by the jail officials.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Haryana Dera Sacha Sauda Rape molestation Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ahead Of J&K Visit, Omar Abdullah Reminds Rajnath Singh Of PM's I-Day Speech On Embracing Kashmiris
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters