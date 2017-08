Rajasthan's food and supplies minister Babu Lal Verma on late Monday night met with an accident in which his personal assistant died.

Verma's car collided with a buffalo on National Highway number 76 at around 1 am and overturned. Badly injured Verma and his personal assistant Moti Lal were shifted to MBS Hospital where Moti Lal died during the treatment.

Details are awaited...

(ANI)