Rajasthan HC Issues Notice To Centre On Order Banning Condom Ads Between 6 AM And 10 PM

Then Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the I&B ministry, the principal secretary to the central government and the Union health secretary asking why can't condom commercials be telecast outside the currently affixed hours between 10 pm to 6 am.

The high court has also sought a reply on the same in eight weeks.

A bench of justices Pradeep Nandrajog and DC Somani issued the notice on a PIL filed by an NGO of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Last week, to prevent children from "indecent and inappropriate" content on the television, the information and broadcast ministry issued an advisory barring condom advertisements before 10pm and after 6am.

The ministry conveyed to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) that such explicit content be slotted only for the late night hours and warned serious action against any channel found flouting the order. "Serious action in accordance with provisions in the cable television networks rules will be taken against such service providers."

This comes after repeated complaints by the viewers alleging "indecency, especially for children", added the advisory.

The government said its decision was based on rules stating that no advertisements which "endanger the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices" should be allowed.

Recently, after receiving a slew of complaints, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had sought suggestion from the ministry on the same.

According to reports, ASCI letter had specifically mentioned ‘Manforce’, the condom brand that was in the eye of a storm after political parties sought a ban on its advertisements saying the contents were “provocative and offensive”.