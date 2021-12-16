Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Tells Law Students, They Are "Indians" First And "Individuals" Later

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra asserted that the identity of being an "Indian" for a citizen of this country, is over and above their individual identities.



Speaking at the first convocation of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium, the governor called the Constitution as first and foremost.



“The Constitution has given us rights. We have also been given fundamental duties. We all need to be aware of them,” he said.



“We should remember that we are Indians first. First of all, we have our constitution and after that we have personal identity,” the governor said.



Mishra also called upon law students to work to remove inequalities, gender discrimination, and sexual crimes in the society and to create awareness about the rights of women and the underprivileged.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also addressed the function and said if the understanding of the Preamble, Fundamental Duties and basic elements of the Constitution is developed in the common man, then many problems of the country including class discrimination will automatically be removed.

(With PTI Inputs)