Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Tells Law Students, They Are "Indians" First And "Individuals" Later

In the ceremony, Kalraj Mishra, by the virtue of being the Chancellor, presented degrees to 38 students who passed LLM (one year) and gave certificates of merit to three female students.

2021-12-16T20:44:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 8:44 pm

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra asserted that the identity of being an "Indian" for a citizen of this country, is over and above their individual identities.


Speaking at the first convocation of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium, the governor called the Constitution as first and foremost.


“The Constitution has given us rights. We have also been given fundamental duties. We all need to be aware of them,” he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also addressed the function and said if the understanding of the Preamble, Fundamental Duties and basic elements of the Constitution is developed in the common man, then many problems of the country including class discrimination will automatically be removed.

(With PTI Inputs)

