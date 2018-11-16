Rajasthan Elections 2018: Congress Releases First List Of 152 Candidates; Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot To Contest

The Congress has released its first list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

The list includes the names of Sachin Pilot, the leader of opposition in the state, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

After detailed deliberations at the party's Central Election Committee, it was decided that Pilot, who is the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, will contest from Tonk, while Gehlot will contest from his home turf - Sardarpura constituency.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders CP Joshi and Giriraj Vyas will contest from Nathdwara and Udaipur, respectively.

Also, ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former top cop of Rajasthan Harish Meena, who recently joined the Congress, has also managed to register his name in the candidates' list and will contest from the Deoli-Uniara constituency.

The assembly elections will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

