﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rajasthan Elections 2018: Congress Releases First List Of 152 Candidates; Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot To Contest

Rajasthan Elections 2018: Congress Releases First List Of 152 Candidates; Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot To Contest

The list includes the names of Sachin Pilot, the leader of opposition in the state, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2018
Rajasthan Elections 2018: Congress Releases First List Of 152 Candidates; Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot To Contest
Outlook Photos
Rajasthan Elections 2018: Congress Releases First List Of 152 Candidates; Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot To Contest
outlookindia.com
2018-11-16T08:01:04+0530

The Congress has released its first list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

The list includes the names of Sachin Pilot, the leader of opposition in the state, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

After detailed deliberations at the party's Central Election Committee, it was decided that Pilot, who is the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, will contest from Tonk, while Gehlot will contest from his home turf - Sardarpura constituency.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders CP Joshi and Giriraj Vyas will contest from Nathdwara and Udaipur, respectively.

Also, ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former top cop of Rajasthan Harish Meena, who recently joined the Congress, has also managed to register his name in the candidates' list and will contest from the Deoli-Uniara constituency.

The assembly elections will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

For more assembly election stories, Click Here.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 Elections Politics BJP Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cyclone Gaja: 11 Dead, Over 81,000 Evacuated As Storm Makes Landfall In TN, Puducherry
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters