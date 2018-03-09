Rajasthan Assembly Passes Bill On Death For Rapists Of Girls Aged 12 And Below

Rajasthan on Friday became the second state, after Madhya Pradesh, to unanimously pass a bill awarding death to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below.
In December last year, the Madhya Pradesh assembly had unanimously passed a similar bill. Soon after that Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria had told the assembly that his government similar to that of Madhya Pradesh is mulling to bring a law under which, those convicted of raping minors will be executed.
As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) 2016 report, cases of crime against children have become rampant in Rajasthan in the recent past. The BJP-ruled state recorded 4,034 such cases in 2016, which is 3.8% of the crimes against children (98,344) registered across the country. In 2015, the state had registered 3,689 cases of crime against children.
Capital punishment will be awarded to convicts under section 376 (A), which is related to rape, and section 376 (D, A), pertaining to gang rape.
The Bill will now be sent to the President for his assent after which it will become a law.
Are you in a state of financial breakdown? Wait! Consider selling your kidney as an Option. If you wish to sell your kidney today. Message us immediately.
A kidney is bought for a maximum amount of es The National foundation is currently buying healthy kidney. My name is Dr.Andrew Dominic ,i am a Nephrologist in the kidney National hospital. max Hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor. We are located in Indian, Canada, UK, Turkey, USA, Malaysia, South Africa etc. If you are interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact us via Email : masshospitalindian@gmail.com
Waiting for your responds….
Watsapp Mobile No:+919205402152
Best Regards
Dr.Andrew Dominic
Post a Comment