﻿
Rajasthan Assembly Elections: 119 Candidates File Nominations

Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2018
File Photo
Poll authorities received a total of 145 nominations from 119 candidates in Rajasthan on Wednesday, including Rastriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) convener Hanuman Beniwal.

Many Congress hopefuls have also filed their nominations even though the party was yet to announce its list of candidates.

So far, 152 candidates have filed 192 sets of nominations, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.

Seventeen candidates filed 24 nominations on Tuesday and 16 candidates filed 23 nominations on Monday. The last date for filing of nominations is November 19.

RLTP convener Beniwal filed his nomination from Khinvsar assembly constituency of Nagaur district after addressing a public meeting.

In his speech, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

He said BJP district executive member Noor Mohammad Gauri and Merta municipality's former chairman Anil Thanvi joined his RLTP after quitting the BJP.

Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.

The Congress is likely to unseat the BJP from power in Rajasthan, two opinion polls have predicted in what could be a continuation of the state's tradition of over two decades of voting out the ruling party.

In the meanwhile, in two opinion polls carried out by ABP News-CVoter and C fore have predicted the Congress almost 50 per cent of the vote share and 142 and 124-138 seats respectively in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, with its state president Sachin Pilot leading Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as the most preferred candidate for the top post.

(With inputs from PTI)

