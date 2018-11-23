﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: 189 Women In Fray, Highest In Past 10 Years

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: 189 Women In Fray, Highest In Past 10 Years

Of the 189 women candidates, 23 are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 27 are from the Congress.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2018
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: 189 Women In Fray, Highest In Past 10 Years
PTI Photo
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: 189 Women In Fray, Highest In Past 10 Years
outlookindia.com
2018-11-23T20:50:16+0530

A total of 189 women candidates, including 50 from the BJP and the Congress, will be contesting the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, the highest number in the last 10 years.

After at least 579 candidates withdrawing their nominations for the December 7 elections on Thursday, 2,873 candidates have been left in the fray.

Of the 189 women candidates, 23 are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 27 are from the Congress.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLAs Anita Bhadel, Kiran Maheshwari, Anita Singh, Sushil Kanwar, Manju Baghmar, Kamsa, Suryakanta Vyas and chief minister Vasundhara Raje, among others.

Sitting MLA Shakuntala Rawat, former Union minister Girija Vyas, discus thrower and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia, former MLA Zahida Khan are among the Congress' candidates contesting the elections.

Since Rajasthan's first assembly elections in 1952, which saw only four women contesting, there has been a nearly 50-fold increase in the number of female candidates.

It is also the highest number of women candidates contesting in the last 10 years with 69 in 1998, 118 in 2003, 154 in 2008 and 166 in 2013.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Elections Politics BJP Congress Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2018 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Militants Attack J&K Congress Leader's House With Grenade
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters