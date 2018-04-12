The Website
12 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:00 pm National Weather condition

Rainstorm in Rajasthan Kills 17, Trains Disrupted

At least 17 people died in Eastern Rajasthan after a rainstorm hit the region on Wednesday night.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File (Representative Image)
2018-04-12T15:47:46+0530

At least 17 people died in Eastern Rajasthan after a rainstorm hit the region on Wednesday night, Hindustan Times reported.

Seven people died in Dholpur, while five others died in Bharatpur.

Train movement was also affected on the Agra-Dholpur railway line due to the heavy rain.

Parts of Dholpur suffered waterlogging as well, thus, disrupting normal life.

Of late, rain and storms hit the northern belt of the country as pre-monsoon conditions set in. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm in Eastern Rajasthan for Wednesday.

As per the forecast, the harsh weather conditions will continue till Friday. 

ANI

