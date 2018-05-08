The Website
Rahul Should Try To Win State Polls First, Says BJP On His 'Ready To Be PM' Remark

Outlook Web Bureau
The BJP on Tuesday took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that he was ready to be the prime minister, saying the Congress president, who is harbouring "lofty dreams" despite his party's losing spree, should first try to win state elections.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said while it is Gandhi's right to "dream" about becoming the prime minister, even Congress' allies were not accepting him as their leader. He reminded Gandhi that after he became Congress vice president, "his party lost 13 states and after he took over as party president, it has lost five states and Karnataka will be the sixth one".

"Look at the irony, Congress is losing state after state ever since Gandhi took over as party's vice president and then party chief. But he is dreaming to become the prime minister. Even Congress' allies are not accepting him as their leader," Hussain told reporters.

The BJP leader emphasised that the country will once again elect Narendra Modi as their prime minister.

"Aakhir dil ki baat zubaan par aa hi gayi (Finally what was in his heart has come out," Hussain said on Gandhi's remarks

"It is good to see that he has such lofty dreams. It is his right. But, to become the prime minister, he has to win some, at least some state elections and make chief ministers of his choice. Under his leadership, the party is not winning any state election and he is dreaming of becoming the prime minister," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that Congress was facing defeat in Karnataka. "Rahul Gandhi will hit a sixer after losing Karnataka," he said, adding the Congress has already lost "five states" after he became party president.

Hussain was responding to Gandhi's remarks in Bangalore today that he is ready to become the prime minister if his party emerges as the "biggest" party after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi said he is "pretty confident" that Narendra Modi would not be the next prime minister.

If the Congress acts as a "platform" (with other parties in a coalition), the BJP does not stand a chance of winning the elections, he said at a function where he launched the 'Samruddha Bharat Foundation'.

PTI

