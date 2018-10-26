Congress president Rahul Gandhi was arrested on Friday during a protest march to demand the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers and sent on leave.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders have been arrested, tweeted Congress leader RS Surjewala.

"Every institution in India being ruined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Congress President had said during the protest march.

The Congress has termed the move against Verma "illegal and unconstitutional".

Top Congress leaders took part in the march that culminated in a demonstration outside the CBI headquarters. Leaders of other parties also joined the protest as a mark of solidarity.

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and TMC's Nadimul Haque joined the Congress protest that started from outside Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road.

Gandhi got on to a truck in front of the police barricades put up outside the CBI headquarters to prevent the protesters from reaching the building.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of "manufacturing lies".

Congress doesn't have any people's issues to raise that is why they are taking up these non-issues. We should wait for the investigation report: Home Minister Rajnath Singh #CBI pic.twitter.com/BcFkq2nD6Q — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said forcing CBI director Alok Verma to go on indefinite leave was "illegal" and alleged that it was done as the government panicked over the possibility of him investigating the Rafale jet deal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were asked to go on leave as per the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission and it was "absolutely essential" to maintain the institutional integrity of CBI.

In a late-night order, the government on Wednesday divested CBI chief Alok Verma of his charge and Joint Director M. Nageshwar Rao was asked to take charge as interim chief.

