12 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:33 pm National

Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Visits.001% As Compared To Modi's: Congress

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-09-12T13:35:08+0530

The Congress today said its vice president Rahul Gandhi was visiting the United States to present the opposition's perspective on contemporary India and the way forward for the world's largest democracy.

Hitting out at the BJP for criticising Gandhi's US visit, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the party vice president has gone abroad only 0.0001 per cent as compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If you calculate, Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits constitute barely .001 per cent of the visits made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad.

"But it has become a habit of some people (like BJP) to make fun of this and crack jokes. The BJP has become a master at doing it," he said.

Gandhi, 47, yesterday left for his nearly two-week trip to the United States. He addressed the University of California, Berkeley, on the subject 'India at 70 -- Reflections on the Path forward', where he will talk about contemporary India and the path forward for the world's largest democracy.

He is expected to meet US politicians with whom he will discuss policy and bilateral issues. The Congress vice president is also likely to meet intellectuals, researchers and the academia and have a first-hand view of emerging technologies like nanotechnology, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, sources said.

(PTI)

