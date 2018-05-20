Rahul Gandhi's Claims That Congress Defeated BJP Is Laughable, Says BJP's Prakash Javadekar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed that the Congress Party was celebrating their defeat in the recently-concluded Karnataka assembly polls as a victory.

"Rahul Gandhi's claims that Congress defeated BJP is laughable. They are in the habit of celebrating their defeat as a victory," Karnataka BJP in-charge Prakash Javadekar said while addressing a press conference.

Lambasting the Congress for entering into an "opportunistic" alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular), Javadekar said the grand old party was following a "spitand run" approach.

"Rahul Gandhi has many times abused former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, and Kumaraswamy has said that he will put Congress MLAs behind bars on grounds of corruption. But now they have entered into an alliance. I'm sure all files will now be closed and nobody will go to jail. This is an opportunistic surrender deal. It is not based on any ideology, as an alliance ideally should be," he said.

Javadekar also suggested that the Congress believed in major institutions only when it favours them.

"As per the Congress, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are good when they win, but faulty when they lose. The same is the case with the Supreme Court, media, or any other institution. Their leaders make derogatory remarks about the Karnataka governor as well. They have no respect, and only indulge in corruption," he said.

Javadekar also tore into the Congress and JD(S) for allegedly trapping their MLAs in the absence of phones and other facilities.

"Yeddyurappa followed democratic principles and resigned, which proved that he respected democracy. However, the Congress, instead of appreciating this, called it fake. They (Congress and JDS) trapped their MLAs like monkeys for three days without giving them phones or access to watch TV and then brought them to Bengaluru today. They only indulge in fake allegations," he said.

Following Yeddyurappa's resignation as chief minister of Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only abetting the corruption, but is corruption himself.

Addressing the media, Gandhi said, "You have seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption."

Rahul further opined that the situation in Karnataka was a lesson to the BJP, Prime Minister Modi and party chief Amit Shah that the Indian institutions are bigger than them.

"The country has shown the BJP, PM Narendra Modi and murder-accused Amit Shah that the institutions of the country are bigger than their moneybags," Gandhi said.

On a related note, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to meet Karnataka governor Vajubhai R. Vala at 7: 30 pm this evening to stake claim to form the government.(ANI)