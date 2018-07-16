Rahul Gandhi Tweets Message To PM On Women's Bill, Offers Support

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party will offer “unconditional support” to the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming session of Parliament.

“Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Congress president also said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

In the letter, Gandhi said “while the Congress party has been unwavering in its commitment to the bill, the BJP appears to have had second thoughts, even though this was one of its key promises in its 2014 manifesto.”

Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support.



Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh pic.twitter.com/IretXFFvvK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2018

The Congress chief also said his party has collected over 3.2 million signatures in support of the bill that has been stalled in the Lok Sabha for over eight years.