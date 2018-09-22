Rahul Gandhi Playing Into The Hands Of Pakistan And China: BJP On Rafale Allegations

﻿
The BJP condemned Rahul's remarks as "shameful and irresponsible" saying no president of any party has ever used such language against a prime minister.

The BJP on Saturday alleged Rahul Gandhi is playing into the hands of Pakistan and China after the Congress chief's remarks against Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Gandhi after the Congress president alleged that there was "clear-cut" corruption in the Rafale deal and asked the prime minister to clear his position on the issue.

He also ruled out a joint parliamentary committee probe saying it cannot be done to satisfy the ego of an "ill-informed leader".

Prasad accused Gandhi of "playing into the hands of Pakistan and China" by seeking the details of the Rafale fighter jets.

He also alleged that there was pressure for extraneous considerations and "bribe" for not finalising the Rafale deal during the UPA rule despite holding negotiations for years.

He said Reliance and Dassault had entered into agreement as early as 2012 when UPA was in power.

