﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rahul Gandhi On #MeToo: It's About Time Everyone Learns To Treat Women With Respect, Dignity

Rahul Gandhi On #MeToo: It's About Time Everyone Learns To Treat Women With Respect, Dignity

The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about the change, said Rahul Gandhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
Rahul Gandhi On #MeToo: It's About Time Everyone Learns To Treat Women With Respect, Dignity
File Photo
Rahul Gandhi On #MeToo: It's About Time Everyone Learns To Treat Women With Respect, Dignity
outlookindia.com
2018-10-12T13:37:15+0530
Related Stories

As women's fight against sexual misconduct gains momentum in India and #MeToo tales go viral, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed women's courage for sharing their ordeal.

The 48-year-old opposition leader said that the truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about the change.

Appealing people to treat women with respect and dignity, Gandhi tweeted, "It's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I'm glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo"

The reaction from the Congress chief came close on the heels of sexual harassment allegations by at least five women journalists against their former boss, MJ Akbar, who is now Minister of State for External Affairs.

Gandhi's party is mounting pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to shunt out Akbar in the wake of serious allegations against him. Akbar, who is travelling abroad, so far, has not commented on the accusations.

Sources have told media that his position in the government is untenable, adding that something big on Akbar can be expected soon.

(ANI)

  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi #MeToo #MeToo moment #MeToo Movement National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Asian Para Games 2018: Sharad Kumar Leads 1-2-3 Finish For India In Men's High Jump
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters