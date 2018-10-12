Rahul Gandhi On #MeToo: It's About Time Everyone Learns To Treat Women With Respect, Dignity

As women's fight against sexual misconduct gains momentum in India and #MeToo tales go viral, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed women's courage for sharing their ordeal.

The 48-year-old opposition leader said that the truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about the change.

Appealing people to treat women with respect and dignity, Gandhi tweeted, "It's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I'm glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo"

The reaction from the Congress chief came close on the heels of sexual harassment allegations by at least five women journalists against their former boss, MJ Akbar, who is now Minister of State for External Affairs.

Gandhi's party is mounting pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to shunt out Akbar in the wake of serious allegations against him. Akbar, who is travelling abroad, so far, has not commented on the accusations.

Sources have told media that his position in the government is untenable, adding that something big on Akbar can be expected soon.

(ANI)