Rahul Gandhi Launches Indira Canteen In Bengaluru, Calls It 'Amma Canteen' In Slip Of Tongue

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched 'Indira Canteen' in Bengaluru with the vision of providing good quality of food to the poor at a cheap price.

While addressing the public gathering, Rahul said that he was proud that it is the Congress government that conceptualised this canteen.

In a slip of the tongue, Gandhi mentioned 'Amma Canteen'. "In a matter of a few months, the poor people across most cities in Karnataka will be able to eat in these Amma...er...Indira canteens," the NDTV quoted him as saying.

Rahul also congratulated the Karnataka Government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the initiative and said that the Indira Canteen is another step towards the "Food for All" commitment of the Congress.

"I would like to thank the chief minister and the Congress party who have conceptualised this programme that is designed to make sure that not a single person in Bengaluru goes hungry," he said.

He further said the aim of the canteen is to ensure that the poorest and the weakest people should not remain hungry.

The Congress vice-president said that breakfast would be served at Rs. 5 and lunch and dinner at Rs. 10 in the canteen.

A hoarding carrying a picture of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and a young Rahul were also placed outside the canteen.

Earlier in the day, Rahul took to his Twitter handle saying that he was looking forward to attend the inaugural function of Indira Canteen and public meeting in Bengaluru.

A total of 101 Indira Canteens, one of Karnataka Government's most ambitious projects to serve affordable food, rolled out today.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to speak on the same, terming it to be a "historic day" in Karnataka's fight against "hunger and malnutrition."

"Today is a historic day for Karnataka, in our fight against hunger and malnutrition, with Indira Canteens getting launched across Bengaluru," he tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister had announced this project when he presented the budget on March 15, this year. (ANI)