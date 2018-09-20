Rahul Gandhi Is Like A 'Pirated Laptop' With 'Fraud And Fake Words': Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday likened Congress president Rahul Gandhi to a "pirated laptop" having only "fraud and fake words".

He also said that the "balloon" of a grand alliance of opposition parties will burst before the 2019 general elections.

On the other hand, the NDA will win the 2019 elections because of the work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said addressing the party's Jharkhand unit office-bearers here.

"As the frustrated opposition has come to know about it, they are showing off unity... But the balloon of Mahagathbandhan will burst before the Lok Sabha elections," a party release quoted the Union minority affairs minister as saying.

Naqvi compared AICC president Rahul Gandhi with "pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words".

However, the statement did not elaborated on his remarks.

Naqvi said that the prime minister's popularity is increasing and India's honour has increased in the last 4.5 years.

Modi took the country's reins when inflation was 11 per cent and it is four per cent now. This happened due to his skilful management, he claimed.

Prices of grains and edible oil are under control, while there is no shortage of grains, pulses and onions, he said, adding farmers are getting fertilizers and diesel without standing in queues and petrol pumps are not dry.

He said that price of petrol depend on international factors and efforts are on to control the prices.

Naqvi said investors have shown confidence in India and the country is among the fast growing economies.

