Rahul Gandhi Is Day-Dreaming, No PM Vacancy Till 2024, Says Shahnawaz Hussain

Terming Congress president Rahul Gandhi's prime ministerial aspirations as day-dreaming, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday asserted that there was no vacancy for the top post till 2024 as Narendra Modi would again assume it after next year'sgeneral elections.

"Now Rahulji is saying he is ready to become prime minister....He is day-dreaming and congratulations for his beautiful dreams. But there is no vacancy for the PM post till 2024," he said.

"The countrymen chose Narendra Modiji for the prime minister's post and after the 2019 elections also Narendra Modiji will become the country's PM much more stronger... Congress leaders also know this," Hussain told reporters in Hyderabad.

He said after Gandhi became Congress vice-president, his party lost 13 states and since taking over as party president, it has lost five. Karnataka, where elections will be held on May 12, would be the sixth one, he said.

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that in order to prevent any rebellion within the Congress after its "loss" in Karnataka and to ensure none questions his leadership, Rahul, in a "planned" manner, was himself saying he is ready to become the Prime Minister.

"Under Narendra Modi's leadership BJP has been winning assembly elections though there may be a few exceptions to the results of some by-polls," he said.

Hussain, who has been campaigning in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region of Karnataka, said it was a certainty that BJP would win in Karnataka, "despite the efforts of Siddaramaiah government and Rahul Gandhi".

On Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's proposed Federal Front at the national level, the former Union minister said he has "woken up late".

"Many people are dreaming of (entering) national politics and he too has a right to dream like Rahul Gandhi," he said and accused Rao of diverting the attention of the people of Telangana from key issues.

"Now he is speaking of national politics....It will not have any impact", Hussain said.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is worried due to BJP's 'storm' and the current leadership in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is also worried over the 'certain victory' of BJP in Karnataka, he said.

"BJP's victory is certain in Karnataka and after Karnataka it is the turn of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," Hussain claimed.

(PTI)