Rahul Gandhi Begins 3-Day Tour In Gujarat, To Travel In Bullock Cart In Hanjrapar Village

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi kick-started a three-day campaign in Gujarat's Saurashtra region after offering prayers at a Krishna temple in Dwarka.

Gandhi visited the Lord Krishna temple after landing at the Mithapur airstrip in the Devbhumi Dwarka district on Monday morning.

After offering prayers at the temple, Gandhi will hit the road for a tour of the Saurashtra region as part of the party's election campaign in Gujarat.

After a road show in Dwarka town, Gandhi will make brief halts where he will interact with farmers and traders before addressing a rally in the afternoon.

The party vice president will then proceed for Jamnagar town where he will make a night halt. On September 26, he will cover towns such as Dhrol and Tankara by road before reaching Rajkot, Gohil said.

In Hanjrapar village, which is 25 km away from Dwarka, Gandhi is scheduled to travel in a bullock cart after he was refused open- jeep roadshow, reported Hindustan Times.

He will interact with traders and industrialists after reaching Rajkot in the afternoon.

"He will make a night stay in Rajkot. The next morning he will cover Chotila, Jasdan, Virpur, Jetpur and other towns before concluding the campaign at Khodaldham," Gohil said.

After covering Saurashtra, Gandhi will campaign in north, central and south Gujarat at later dates as part of the party's poll campaign ahead of the assembly elections slated to be held later this year, party sources said.