SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Court Monitored Probe In Rafale Deal

The Supreme Court reserved its order on the plea seeking court's intervention in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph concluded the arguments advanced by various parties which have also sought registration of FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the deal.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal defending the Narendra Modi government's decision citing national security concerns, however, admitted that there was no sovereign guarantee by the French government backing the deal obligating it to take the responsibility in case of default in delivery of the jets.

"All that is there is letter of comfort from the French government," he added.

