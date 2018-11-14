﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Court Monitored Probe In Rafale Deal

SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Court Monitored Probe In Rafale Deal

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal defending the Narendra Modi government admitted that there was no sovereign guarantee by the French government backing the deal obligating it to take the responsibility in case of default in delivery of the jets.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2018
SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Court Monitored Probe In Rafale Deal
File Photo
SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Court Monitored Probe In Rafale Deal
outlookindia.com
2018-11-14T17:33:43+0530

The Supreme Court reserved its order on the plea seeking court's intervention in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph concluded the arguments advanced by various parties which have also sought registration of FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the deal.

 Attorney General K.K. Venugopal defending the Narendra Modi government's decision citing national security concerns, however, admitted that there was no sovereign guarantee by the French government backing the deal obligating it to take the responsibility in case of default in delivery of the jets.

"All that is there is letter of comfort from the French government," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Rafale Deal Supreme Court National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders Release Mitchell Starc
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters