﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi ‘Corrupt Man’

Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi ‘Corrupt Man’

The Congress president also described Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's trip to France as part of a "huge cover-up" by the government.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 October 2018
Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi ‘Corrupt Man’
File Photo
Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi ‘Corrupt Man’
outlookindia.com
2018-10-11T13:30:33+0530
Related Stories

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that he was a "corrupt man" who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of the fighter aircraft.

Gandhi demanded an investigation against the prime minister.

The Congress president also described Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's trip to France as part of a "huge cover-up" by the government.

His attack at the government came a press conference following a report in the French media that Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale, had to choose Ambani's firm Reliance Defence as its offsets partner in India as a trade-off for getting the deal.

The government has been insisting that it had no role in the Dassault's choice of Reliance Defence.

Dassault Aviation said in a statement that it has "freely chosen to make a partnership with India's Reliance Group".

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Delhi Rafale Deal Defence deals National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Court Declares Nirav Modi As 'Absconder' In DRI Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters