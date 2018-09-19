﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rafale Deal: Cong Leaders Meet CAG, Ask To Prepare Report On 'Irregularities'

Rafale Deal: Cong Leaders Meet CAG, Ask To Prepare Report On 'Irregularities'

Congress is seeking to make Rafale deal a major poll issue ahead of assembly elections and the general elections in 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2018
Rafale Deal: Cong Leaders Meet CAG, Ask To Prepare Report On 'Irregularities'
File Photo
Rafale Deal: Cong Leaders Meet CAG, Ask To Prepare Report On 'Irregularities'
outlookindia.com
2018-09-19T13:10:47+0530
Related Stories

A delegation of senior Congress leaders Wednesday met the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the Rafale fighter jet deal and asked the auditor to prepare a report on alleged irregularities in it.

The Congress delegation handed a memorandum to the CAG and said it expects the truth to prevail after the report on the Rafale deal is made public.

"We have given a detailed memorandum along with enclosures on the irregularities and acts of omission and commission by the Government in the fighter jet deal. We expect the CAG will prepare a report soon and present it before Parliament," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters after meeting the CAG.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala added that all evidence and facts relating to the Rafale deal have been submitted to the CAG.

"We explained to the CAG how Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was removed from the deal to benefit a private player. We hope the CAG will give its report soon. The CAG has assured us that they are already examining all aspects of the deal.

"We expect that when the report on the deal comes out in public domain, the real scam will come out and the truth shall prevail," he told reporters.

The Congress has stepped up heat on the government over the Rafale deal and is seeking to make it a major poll issue ahead of assembly elections to some key states later this year and the general elections in 2019.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Randeep Singh Surjewala Delhi Defence deals Congress Parliament National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Travel Economy Class, Cut Expenses On Stationery: UP Govt’s Austerity Formula For Officials
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters