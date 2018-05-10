Rado timepiece is the best thing one can gift his/her mom this Mother’s Day

With Mother's Day only days away now, we are all back to scouting for that perfect gift that will adequately honour the most important woman in our lives-our mothers. While nothing in the world can quite match up to motherly love and affection, when it comes to selecting a gift for her, nothing but the best will do!



To help you go beyond the ordinary, and make that precious choice, this Mother's Day, Rado has come up with a range of beautiful offerings, that is bound to put a smile on your mother's face.



Rado Centrix Automatic Diamonds Open Heart





For the bold woman, the Centrix Automatic Diamonds Open Heart, is an ideal option for any festive occasion. The case and bezel of the timepiece are embodied in stainless steel and the dial is studded with sapphire crystals, making for a brilliant accessory that you can show off at any function whatsoever. With a series of colours to choose from, the light-weight bracelet is flexible and gives you optimum comfort as it wraps itself around your wrist.

Rado True Thinline Diamonds



Elegant to touch and just a pleasure to wear, the Rado True Thinline Diamonds are the thinnest ceramic line of watches by Rado. The cases of the quartz models measure less than 4.9millimeters and boast of the same durability and scratch resistance as other high-tech models by Rado. The slim body of the watch sensually wraps itself around your wrist making you feel on point in terms of taste, feel and design. Though this collection gives out the delicate feel, Rado promises of the same durability as in the other models of timepieces. If you’re not up for bulky diamonds, then these slim cut diamonds encrusted will give you the chic look that you’ve always wanted.

Rado Hyperchrome Diamonds





This watch is for both, the enigmatic and glamorous girl. Captivating the attention of any woman who lays eyes upon it, this timepiece sports a dazzling new glow. The collection welcomes four new models in white, black, plasma and the brand-new brown high tech ceramic. This is for the woman who enjoys metallic-looking watches, and the watch promises to go with any kind of skin tone. The collection is scratch resistant, light, hypoallergenic and incredibly comfortable to wear