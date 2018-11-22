Raabta Singer Aditi Singh Sharma Releases Her First Ever Groovy Single 'Aaja Mahi Ve'

‘Aaja Mahi Ve’ is a song that speaks about a woman longing for her love. The female perspective has been crooned by Aditi while the male perspective is in the form of a rap by Dahekk, Music by Bawa – Gulzar, while the composition and lyrics have been penned by Gulzar Sahni.

Diligent on releasing her independent music, Aditi said, “Working on this song has been a very enriching experience for me because I got to work with such talented artistes. Lyrically the song is very intense because we wanted to depict the emotions behind anyone who has lost someone they love. Creatively, I had to dig deep within myself while recording the track to justify the honesty of the composition. The song has a very simple and relatable message that most people would be able to connect with”

The voice behind one of the Bollywood chartbuster hits Dhoom Machale, Sau Tarah Ke, Offo! and many others. In addition to this, she has gone on to singing in an array of films such as Befikre, Mubarakan, Golmaal Again, Simran, Veere Di Wedding, among others. She had won the GIMA Award 2016 for her song Suraj Dooba Hain. This is just the first of the many singles that she plans to release in 2019.