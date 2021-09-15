Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks Power South Africa Whitewash Sri Lanka In T20 Series

Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Quintin de Kock and Reeza Hendricks celebrate after their win over Sri Lanka in the final T20. | Toptenews.in

The unbroken 121-run stand between Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock was the highest T20 international partnership for any wicket against the Lankans by South Africa.

2021-09-15T11:05:20+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 11:05 am

Colombo: Openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks scored unbeaten half-centuries to lead South Africa to a 3-0 T20 international series sweep over Sri Lanka with a 10-wicket win in the third and final match on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka had scored 120/8in 20 overs after winning the toss and batting first. Opener Kusal Perera top scored for the home team with 39 while Chamika Karunaratne’s unbeaten 24 at No. 9 gave Sri Lanka a modest total.

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin had the best bowling figures with 2/21 while paceman Kagiso Rabada had 2/23. South Africa was in complete control in its chase, denying Sri Lanka any chance of a breakthrough and reaching its target with 32 deliveries to spare.

De Kock completed his second consecutive unbeaten half-century, with 59 including seven boundaries off 46 deliveries. That followed his 58 not out in the second match which South Africa won by nine wickets on Sunday.

De Kock was named player of the match and the series for his total 153 runs. Hendricks hit a six and five boundaries for his 42-ball 56 not out.

Quinton de Kock South Africa Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa national cricket team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Cricket South Africa
