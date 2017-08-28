The Website
28 August 2017 Sports

PV Sindhu Becomes Second Indian To Win Silver At World Badminton Championship, PM Congratulates

For the first time country's shuttler are returning with two medals. Saina Nehwal won a bronze yesterday after losing her semifinal.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-28T10:28:37+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  praised ace shuttler PV Sindhu for her performance at the World Badminton Championships at Glasgow.

Sindhu settled for silver after losing 19-21, 22-20, 20- 22 to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in an epic final today.

 

"Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations," the prime minister tweeted.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.

 

"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name. A role-model for a generation, aged 22. India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1 Most breathtaking finals," he wrote.

While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had tweeted: "Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch. #Sindhu in full flow. Come on India".

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote, "Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!! #BWC2017."

