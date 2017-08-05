Punjab Reports Mysterious Braid-Chopping Cases After Rajasthan, Haryana And Delhi

After Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, mysterious braid-chopping incidents are now reported from Punjab.



A 23-year-old married woman, identified as Meena Rani, resident of Chandu village in Sangrur district, claimed that when she woke up last night to relieve herself, she found that her braid had been chopped off, police said.



"Rani said when she was going to washroom to relieve herself, she found that her braid was cut off and it was lying on the floor," Inspector of Sangrur Police (Khanauri police station) Sukhchain Singh said today.



He said the complainant said she did not see anyone as she was sleeping alone in the room while the rest of the family members were sleeping outside.



There was a dog in the house as well but nobody heard it barking, Singh said, adding that we are investigating the matter.



In the last two-three days, similar cases had also come up in some areas, including Bathinda, Muktsar and Malout of the state.



An 11-year-old girl, resident of Bharu village in Gidderbaha of Muktsar, claimed that when she woke up in the morning, she found her hair cut off.



"When I woke up, my brother told me that your hair had been cut," said Komal.



Her family members said they did not know how this incident happened.



"When our daughter woke up, her hair had been cut and it was lying alongside the bed," said girl's mother.



Following the complaints of braid-cutting incidents, the police said the patrolling of the areas has been increased.



Another case came up in Bathinda where a woman, Sapna, resident of Chaunsar Basti, claimed that when she went to washroom in the morning, she fell unconscious and when she regained her senses, she found her braid was chopped off, she said.



Notably, similar cases have been reported in neighbouring the states in the last couple of days.

(PTI)