Punjab Police Launches Search Operation Following Reports of 4 Suspicious Men And Abandoned Car

Punjab police said that the suspected men abandoned the vehicle after police personnel asked them to stop for checking at a police barrier.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2018
Representative Image-File
2018-11-24T10:31:44+0530

Movement of four suspicious men was reported and an abandoned car was found following which a search operation was launched by the Punjab Police and other security agencies the frontier districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur, authorities said on Saturday.

The search operation was being carried in and around Saidipur village in Pathankot district, the Police officials said.

A white Maruti-Suzuki Alto car with Jammu and Kashmir registration number was also found near the Bamiyal area.

The police said that the suspected men abandoned the vehicle after police personnel asked them to stop for checking at a police barrier. The suspected men escaped after abandoning the car.

On November 14, another massive search operation was carried out in the frontier areas in Punjab after four suspected terrorists hijacked a taxi at gunpoint.

IANS

Outlook Web Bureau Chandigarh Search Operation Police & Security Forces National

