21 April 2018

Punjab Police Caution Women Against Latest Viral 'Fake' Message On WhatsApp

Outlook Web Bureau
Punjab Police Caution Women Against Latest Viral 'Fake' Message On WhatsApp
Representative image
Punjab Police Caution Women Against Latest Viral 'Fake' Message On WhatsApp
The Punjab Police has cautioned the people against a "fake" message being circulated on a mobile application, along with the picture of the Director General of Police (DGP), asking women to call up at a mobile number if they needed help.

"Dear citizens, a WhatsApp message is being circulated with the pic of DGP PB asking ladies to call a particular no. in case of need upon which their vehicle will be tracked. It's a fake message so don't circulate it," the Punjab Police said in a tweet.

The WhatsApp message carried the picture of Director General of Police of Punjab Suresh Arora.

The fake message asked women "whenever you sit alone in an auto or taxi during night, you message the registration number of that vehicle at a mobile number. You will get an instant acknowledgement of the message and vehicle will then be tracked through GPRS."

The Punjab Police marked its presence on the social media earlier this year to counter misinformation campaign and false propaganda.

(PTI)

