Punjab Minister Seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu's Resignation Amid Pakistan-Visit Controversy

Amid controversies over visiting cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's visit to Pakistan, a senior Punjab minister Saturday sought his resignation from the state cabinet for his remark on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The resignation demand came even as Sidhu backtracked on his claim in Hyderabad that he attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor after Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked him to go.

Sidhu, on Friday, had said that it was Congress president Rahul Gandhi who sent him there for attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and that he was his "captain".

Hours after claiming that, Sidhu on Saturday retracted his statement saying he went there on a personal invite by Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Taking to Twitter Sidhu said, "Get your facts right before you distort them, Rahul Gandhi Ji never asked me to go to Pakistan. The whole world knows I went on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal invite".

On Friday, Sidhu had said Gandhi was his `captain’, which was seen as a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a former captain in the Army.

"If he does not consider Capt Amarinder as his captain then he should resign on moral grounds from the cabinet and do whatever work is assigned to him by Rahul Gandhi," Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said in Punjab.



