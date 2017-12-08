Punjab, Haryana HC Bans Bursting Of Crackers On New Year's Eve

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today banned the bursting of crackers on New Year's eve and on January 1, as well as during weddings or other celebratory functions in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

However, the areas of Haryana falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been kept out of purview of the order.

The order will remain in force at least till January 11, 2018, which is the next date of hearing in the case, a senior lawyer said.

Earlier on October 13, the high court had allowed residents of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to burst crackers only for three hours -- from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm -- on Diwali.

A three hour relaxation to burst crackers was also given for Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary celebrations last month.

Concerned over the pollution, the High Court had in its earlier order in October also issued a number of instructions to authorities.

The order of division bench of justices A K Mittal and Amit Rawal today came after amicus curiae or the friend of the court Anupam Gupta submitted that bursting of crackers during marriage ceremonies was still a part of the celebrations and caused environmental pollution.

The court directed the concerned authorities in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure strict and meticulous compliance (of the order), Anupam Gupta, who is a senior advocate, said.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1.

Justice Rawal had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of pollution caused by the fireworks during the Diwali season.