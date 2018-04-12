Punjab Govt Asks SC To Uphold 3-Year Imprisonment To Minister Sidhu In 1988 Road Rage Case

The Punjab government has appealed to the Supreme Court to uphold the three-year imprisonment awarded by Punjab and Haryana High Court to minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case in which one person was killed, reported ANI.

The family of the victim Gurnam Singh had appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of 3 years given by Punjab & Haryana HC should be enhanced. Punjab government appealed to the SC to uphold 3-year imprisonment, says the ANI report.

Advertisement opens in new window

On the afternoon of December 27, 1988, Sidhu had allegedly given blows to Gurnam Singh, 65, in an incident of road rage at Patiala, Punjab. One of the blows landed on the left head on the parietal region of the deceased which caused a subdural hemorrhage resulting in his death, says a report by LiveLaw.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, IPC, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the report says.